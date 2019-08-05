New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Good News: ESPN grabs Mets for September 15th Sunday Night Baseball!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 55s
Baseball Operations Expert Jessica Mendoza will get to see her Mets on September 15th. If you needed more proof that the Mets are in the Fake Pennant Race, this is it! ESPN has announced its Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell game...
Tweets
-
.@JdeGrom19's last 13 starts: 🔥 2.04 ERA 🔥 107 strikeouts 🔥 20 walks 🐐Official Team Account
-
RT @Flannel_Rob: Let’s play two! #LGM @MetsMerized @Mets @BluePointBrewerBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who asked us about Skip Lockwood the other day? He'll be here for an autograph signing at the Mets Hall of Fame on Friday from 5:30-6:30. Ron Hunt will be here too. #LGOMTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MLBTV: .@Marlins - @Mets play Game 1 of a doubleheader this afternoon at 4:10pm ET, FREE on #MLBTV, pres. by @BestBuy. https://t.co/BidyoA1y9X https://t.co/dWNUpbDhh9Official Team Account
-
We'll be listening!This die-hard #NYMets fan is excited to be singing the anthem at this afternoon's Mets vs Marlins game! #LetsGoMets @MetsBooth https://t.co/e80bsav7rATV / Radio Network
-
My kind of mindset! I plan to watch much of today’s FPR poolside. With a sweep the Mets will be over.500!@metspolice just say parking and tolls cost $50 from NJ to Citi. I rather be at home near my pool.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets