New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets-Dodgers September 15 Game Moved to ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 16m

With the Mets now three games behind a Wild Card spot, ESPN announced that the Mets will play their September 15 game against the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball. The game is scheduled for 7:00 P

Tweets