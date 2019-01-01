New York Mets

Vlad Jr., Thor named Players of the Week

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 2m

Major League Baseball named Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard as the American League and National League Players of the Week, presented by W.B. Mason, on Monday. • Past winners: AL | NL The 20-year-old...

