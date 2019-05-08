New York Mets

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Mets 6, Marlins 2 (G1) 8/5/19

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 1m

Jacob deGrom pitched and batted the Mets to a healthy lead and then the team had to sweat out some shaky bullpen deployment and performances the final two innings before emerging with a 6-2 win in …

Tweets