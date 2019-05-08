New York Mets
Open thread: Mets vs. Marlins Game 2, 8/5/19
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14s
The red-hot Amed Rosario looks to keep the offense rolling against Miami.
Tyler Megill our after 5.1 strong innings. Two hits and struck out 10, including his last 4 batters. St. Lucie up 1-0. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano has been diagnosed with a torn left hamstring https://t.co/4AiiO3ukscTV / Radio Network
not sure.Blogger / Podcaster
Robinson Cano diagnosed with torn hamstring https://t.co/tgNG3d9hICBlog / Website
The SNY broadcast just reporting that Cano’s MRI revealed a torn left hamstring. I can’t imagine he’ll be back before the .... playoffs??Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: MRI Reveals Torn Hamstring For Robinson Cano https://t.co/yAsU0dvBr5 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
