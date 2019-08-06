New York Mets

New York Post
45469431_thumbnail

Amed Rosario is finally putting it all together for Mets

by: Mollie Walker New York Post 4m

In what is a crucial month for the Mets’ wild-card hopes, Amed Rosario has started August off on the right foot. The shortstop went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the Mets’ 6-2

Tweets