New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edwin Diaz’s Mets status appears safe
by: Mollie Walker, Howie Kussoy — New York Post 57s
Edwin Diaz’s status appears safe. After hinting Seth Lugo could steal the closer’s role, and then using Diaz in a non-save situation in the opening win of Monday’s doubleheader against the
Tweets
-
#Mets won (2x) #Giants lost #DBacks lost #Braves lost #Cardinals lost We are just 2.5 GB in the NL Wild Card. Ya Gotta Believe! It was a great day in baseball #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jimmyferlito: @fsolomon75 @Metstradamus I would LOVE to see this lineup with Cespedes in it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hey Siri how do you go to sleep after a Mets win like thatSuper Fan
-
RT @JahFinkle: Nice piece by @Metstradamus on the double header sweep by the #Mets . I’m not ready to sing “we’ve got the teamwork to make the dream work “ but the players believe they do and it’s been fun to watch. (who am I kidding, I’m always ready to sing that song.) https://t.co/YgOMB1JvjTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ALawRadio: The rich are getting richer on the diamond, but what do we make of the Mets?? Vince gives Tom a run for his money plus other #QBNews and a spirited game of "Would You Rather?" I'll explain. #TwizzlerTuesday #MCM all part of @AfterHoursCBS starting now on @CBSSportsRadioTV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets