New York Mets need to give Seth Lugo the closer’s role
by: Ed Easton Jr. — Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m
The New York Mets have another position controversy on their hands as Seth Lugo seems poised to take over the closer's role from Edwin Diaz. The 2019 seaso...
Tweets
Mickey Callaway sets things straight https://t.co/36Sye6tNMwBlogger / Podcaster
RT @gordondamer: The Mets have now won 11 of 12 and are 17-6 since the all-star break. They are over 500 for the 1st time since May 3rd and just 2 1/2 games out of a wild card spot. Do you believe that the Mets are "for real"?TV / Radio Network
I so love this Mets stun Marlins with 3-HR 7th https://t.co/nmiF3z2ZwuBeat Writer / Columnist
#Mets won (2x) #Giants lost #DBacks lost #Braves lost #Cardinals lost We are just 2.5 GB in the NL Wild Card. Ya Gotta Believe! It was a great day in baseball #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jimmyferlito: @fsolomon75 @Metstradamus I would LOVE to see this lineup with Cespedes in it.Blogger / Podcaster
Hey Siri how do you go to sleep after a Mets win like thatSuper Fan
