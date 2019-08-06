New York Mets

Empire Writes Back
45471521_thumbnail

New York Mets need to give Seth Lugo the closer’s role

by: Ed Easton Jr. Fansided: Empire Writes Back 2m

The New York Mets have another position controversy on their hands as Seth Lugo seems poised to take over the closer's role from Edwin Diaz. The 2019 seaso...

Tweets