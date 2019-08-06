New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: The Mets are back baby!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

SLACKISH REACTION:  Oh baby the Mets are back!  I have my M shirt on and I have canceled my dates at the Chuckle Hut so I can hit some games.  The Mets are playing .504 ball and are just 2.5 games out of the Wild Card.   Newspapers are writing “Amed...

