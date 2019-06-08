New York Mets

SEE IT: Back pages in NYC after Mets vault over .500

The Mets entered Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins with a chance to get above .500 for the first time since late-May, and they did just that -- in front of a raucous crowd at Citi Field.

