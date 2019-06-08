New York Mets

Mets Merized
45477283_thumbnail

J.D. Davis: Brodie Van Wagenen’s Saving Grace

by: Derek Reifer Mets Merized Online 8m

Just Dingers.Actually, J.D. stands for Jonathan Davis (making him technically Jonathan Davis Davis), but I like my name better. One of Brodie Van Wagenen's many roster additions this past offs

Tweets