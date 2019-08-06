New York Mets
- Mets News
- News Article
Poor bobblehead mistakenly thinks he looks like Pete Alonso
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 21s
Awww poor bobblehead thinks he’s a Pete Alonso bobblehead. I’m sure it will look a lot more like Pete when you are one of the first 2000 people at the August 31 Cyclones game and they give you one with your paid admission. Mets Police Morning...
Tweets
-
ESNY City Stream for 08/06/2019 - https://t.co/3gfgfxKzSEBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 28th Birthday, Wilmer Flores. His 10 walk-off RBIs is a @Mets record. Flores is one of 5 #Mets in franchise history to record at least three seasons of 15+ HR under the age of 26 (player’s age on June 30). @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/5w3dUuonPzBlogger / Podcaster
-
August 6th is a big day for Wilmer Flores: - it’s his birthday - it’s the day he signed with the #Mets (2007) - it’s the day of his MLB debut (2013) @Mets @MetsMerizedHappy 28th Birthday, Wilmer Flores. His 10 walk-off RBIs is a @Mets record. Flores is one of 5 #Mets in franchise history to record at least three seasons of 15+ HR under the age of 26 (player’s age on June 30). @MetsMerized #LGM https://t.co/5w3dUuonPzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Minor League Players of the Week, Week Seventeen: SS Sebastian Espino & RHP Drew Gagnon https://t.co/09211HmYyNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarkASimonSays: New article for @TheAthleticMLB - Who are the most versatile defensive players in MLB? Jeff McNeil, Max Muncy, Ketel Marte, DJ LeMahieu on the list. Check out our top 10 - then debate and discuss https://t.co/boFbSjA29iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hard to believe we’re asking this: Were we wrong about the Mets? Do they have something figured out? https://t.co/s9MACw03xdNewspaper / Magazine
