New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Minors July Players Of The Month: Alvarez Raking

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 30s

Position Player - Francisco AlvarezLevel: Gulf Coast, KingsportSeason Stats: .385/.464/.583, 7 2B, 4 HR, 18 RBIJuly Stats: .359/.438/.547, 3 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBIThis year, we are seeing Amed

Tweets