New York Mets: Finally Over The Hump
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2m
With their doubleheader sweep of the Miami Marlins on Monday night, the New York Mets went to one game over .500 for the first time since May.
Gil Must Go: Seaver and the 1969 Mets are turning into pumpkins https://t.co/Et2R3fqYscBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DPLennon: The #Mets are officially playoff contenders. It’s real. And Monday was spectacular. https://t.co/vfNTTJMCTYBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLBPA_News: The Major League Baseball Players Association is releasing the following statement on behalf of Tim Beckham: https://t.co/lOVBtgkTgCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @greg_prince: METS AFTER 113 GAMES 2019: 57-56 ***22nd-best NYM w/1976, 1991, 2016*** ***2019 Mets last ranked this high at Game 27 (14-13)*** PLAYOFF BOUND 1969: 62-51 1973: 52-61 1986: 76-37 1988: 67-46 1999: 67-46 2000: 66-47 2006: 69-44 2015: 61-52 2016: 57-56Blogger / Podcaster
deGrom too classy to say deGOAT #LGMBREAKING: Here are the #Mets' Players Weekend jersey names https://t.co/hGvg9IZnr0Beat Writer / Columnist
The radio was ahead of the TV and the Mets were about to be ahead of the Marlins. Pretty good way to sync a sweep. https://t.co/Zj4imQBVchBlogger / Podcaster
