New York Mets

Mets Merized
45480100_thumbnail

Mets Making Noise: Citi Field Was Electric on Monday

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 10m

If you had told me back in June that Citi Field would be absolutely electric on Monday, August 5th for a double-header against the Miami Marlins, I actually would have laughed in your face.Eve

Tweets