New York Mets

The Mets Police
45486965_thumbnail

Actually Pete Alonso all True Mets fans know there is no F in LGM

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

I do not like this F business.  We are better than this. I will leave it at that. So, @Pete_Alonso20, what’s the F in #LFGM stand for? pic.twitter.com/S0hsa7zNb2 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 6, 2019 I wish the Mets could wear black uniforms! The 2019...

Tweets