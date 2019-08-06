New York Mets
Let’s take a look at the Mets’ Players Weekend nicknames
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Let’s take a look at the nicknames….along with my thoughts. METS Pete Alonso: “POLAR BEAR”…..perfect! Aaron Altherr: “A-A-RON”….hilarious Luis Avilan: “AVI”…..sure Robinson Cano: “NOLO”…….I won’t kick a man when he’s down Yoenis Cespedes: “LA...
