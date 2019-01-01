New York Mets

Davis' numbers at Citi Field are historic 

Now in its 11th season, Citi Field has made a habit of humbling right-handed sluggers. David Wright lost numerous home runs to Citi’s original dimensions, then spent much of the rest of his career trying to figure out his home ballpark. Jason Bay...

