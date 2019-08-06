New York Mets

Newsday
45491331_thumbnail

Could Mets bring in Yonkers native product Joe Panik for second base? | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 6, 2019 7:27 PM Newsday 2m

In the absence of the injured Robinson Cano, the Mets started Luis Guillorme at second base against the Marlins on Tuesday night. Manager Mickey Callaway said he will mix and match, with Guillorme, Je

Tweets