New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45493489_thumbnail

Wheeler goes deep as hot Mets keep cruising

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 8m

Those seeking optimism that the Mets can continue their crazy run up the National League standings need look no further than Zack Wheeler. He’s still here. He’s still a Met. And he’s doing plenty to justify that decision. Since the Mets decided not...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 44s
    Alonso: "I’m feeling really good right now. It’s a good time for a sweep tomorrow.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 52s
    Just tried to size up Jeff McNeil's chances of having the highest single-season BA in Mets history. John Olerud holds the mark, .354 McNeil is at .340 He matches Olerud by going 69-for-180 ... he'd have to hit .383 to tie him Really hard. Unlikely. Not impossible.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 1m
    Wheeler: “We know how good we can be and how good we are. We’re shooting for it. We’ve got a good group of guys. We’re just playing hard. Everybody’s on the bench cheering for every single thing that’s going right and if something goes wrong, guys are picking people up.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    Zack Wheeler has not given up a run in 15 innings pitched since the trade deadline
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    metspolice.com @metspolice 4m
    Actually Pete Alonso all True Mets fans know there is no F in LGM https://t.co/KTxjzaQMOg
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 4m
    Now that Yahoo scrapped the Mets project Wally has run over to Yankee Stadium where he wanted to be. @oysterbaybomber never was interested in connecting with the fan base. Mazzeo is gone to. Funny how team is doing better since their negativity left
    John Schwartz
    @MikeSilvaMedia Wally Matthews has been rather quiet too. He was having himself a good ol time
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets