New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Zack Wheeler pitches eight shutout innings as Mets beat Marlins to win fifth in a row | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 6, 2019 10:05 PM — Newsday 3m
It turns out there is rest for the weary. Mets manager Mickey Callaway rested Michael Conforto and Amed Rosario on Tuesday night against the Marlins. It didn’t matter. The Mets went out and steamrolle
Tweets
-
Alonso: "I’m feeling really good right now. It’s a good time for a sweep tomorrow.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Just tried to size up Jeff McNeil's chances of having the highest single-season BA in Mets history. John Olerud holds the mark, .354 McNeil is at .340 He matches Olerud by going 69-for-180 ... he'd have to hit .383 to tie him Really hard. Unlikely. Not impossible.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Wheeler: “We know how good we can be and how good we are. We’re shooting for it. We’ve got a good group of guys. We’re just playing hard. Everybody’s on the bench cheering for every single thing that’s going right and if something goes wrong, guys are picking people up.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Zack Wheeler has not given up a run in 15 innings pitched since the trade deadlineTV / Radio Network
-
Actually Pete Alonso all True Mets fans know there is no F in LGM https://t.co/KTxjzaQMOgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Now that Yahoo scrapped the Mets project Wally has run over to Yankee Stadium where he wanted to be. @oysterbaybomber never was interested in connecting with the fan base. Mazzeo is gone to. Funny how team is doing better since their negativity left@MikeSilvaMedia Wally Matthews has been rather quiet too. He was having himself a good ol timeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets