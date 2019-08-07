New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: the uniforms suck, baseball IS boring, Alonso is WRONG, and the comedians are indeed back!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I am not being contrarian here but last night proved to me that baseball has lost me.  This Home Runs and sit around game is boring.  I get that you’re all hopped up and excited but I turned the game off around 8:45 because I was...

