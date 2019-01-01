New York Mets

Mets Minors

Ronny Mauricio Sets Columbia Fireflies Single-Season Hit Record

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 3m

An impressive season for Ronny Mauricio just got historical.The 18-year-old shortstop etched his name in record books on Tuesday with a third-inning single, his 112th base hit of 2019. The kno

Tweets