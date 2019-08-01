New York Mets

Mets Merized
45502505_thumbnail

Red Hot Mets Postseason Odds On The Rise

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 4m

With an 18-6 record since the All-Star Break, the Mets have found themselves with a 58-56 record. That puts them a mere 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the second NL Wild Card spot

Tweets