New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz on mound as Mets host Marlins, Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. on SNY
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
The Mets (58-56, 8.5 GB in NL East, 1.5 GB of second Wild Card) go for a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field on SNY at 12:10 p.m.
Tweets
-
Wilson Ramos now has a 4 game hitting streak. He has 9 RBI during that span. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ramos with a 2-out single and excellent base running by Davis to go 1st to 3rd #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ramos singles! Davis to third!Blogger / Podcaster
-
JD Davis just singled. His average is up to .305 for the year, OPS is now .875. He is hitting .364 since June 4, which is the 2nd best mark in #MLB during that span. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets to hit 100 homers before their 27th birthday: 1. Darryl Strawberry 2. David Wright 3. Michael ConfortoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
They’ve been incredible. And this run has been amazing. The true test starts Friday.@michaelgbaron I hate how people keep saying nobody thought this would happen ! I know a great team when I see one and knew this would happen and have the proof to back it !Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets