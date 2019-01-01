New York Mets

Metsblog
44647352_thumbnail

Steven Matz on mound as Mets host Marlins, Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (58-56, 8.5 GB in NL East, 1.5 GB of second Wild Card) go for a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field on SNY at 12:10 p.m.

Tweets