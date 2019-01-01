New York Mets

Metsblog
43609706_thumbnail

Rain Delay Theater: The Podcast - Mets' Jeff McNeil drops by the show

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Rain Delay Theater: The Podcast snags a flying squirrel, as Steve Gelbs and Wayne Randazzo are joined by Mets outfielder/infielder Jeff McNeil! McNeil opens up about his unique friendship with teammate Pete Alonso as well as his favorite pizza place...

Tweets