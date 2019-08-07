by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 7, 2019 2:45 PM — Newsday

The mind-blowing good times kept rolling at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon as the Mets won their sixth game in a row and 13th in 14 by beating the Marlins, 7-2, before 26,349. Steven Matz allowed t