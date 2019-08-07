New York Mets

USA Today
45510337_thumbnail

Surging Mets win 7-2, sweep Marlins behind 4 homers

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots and the surging New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 to complete a four-game sweep

Tweets