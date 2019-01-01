New York Mets

The Daily Stache
45511742_thumbnail

Mets Interested in Joe Panik

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 7m

Recently DFA’d second baseman Joe Panik, a longtime San Francisco Giant, is soon to be on the market, and the Mets are interested in adding him, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Mets have preliminary interest in Joe Panik. It’s unlikely...

Tweets