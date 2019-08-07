New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz finds success in slowing things down | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura August 7, 2019 4:58 PM — Newsday 3m
When things start clicking, athletes like to say that the game slows down. Reaction time shortens, and the sport comes so naturally, it can feel like things are moving at half speed. Steven Matz’s cas
Tweets
-
Worth mentioning - both Rajai Davis and Corey Oswalt have been activated from the IL by the @SyracuseMets. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz finds success in slowing things down https://t.co/Q6X2fspG39 via @AlbaneseLaura #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Are you ready for another Talkin #Mets podcast in the next 24 hours!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ashleyiervolino: Good deal!Super Fan
-
When things are clicking, athletes say the game slows down. For Steven Matz, the game slowed down and then things started clicking. On avoiding the One Very Bad Inning: https://t.co/An4U9hIQZf via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The situation went downhill from there https://t.co/d0V6dES2qjBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets