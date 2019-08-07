New York Mets

Newsday
45513858_thumbnail

Steven Matz expects Marcus Stroman to compete 'like he always does' in Citi Field debut for Mets | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber August 7, 2019 5:10 PM Newsday 9m

On July 5, 2015, Long Island’s Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings in front of family and friends against the Dodgers in his home debut at Citi Field. It was his second big-league start. That’s wh

Tweets