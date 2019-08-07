by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated August 7, 2019 7:02 PM — Newsday

Even though he’s slumping badly, Adeiny Hechavarria apparently will get more time at second base in the absence of Robinson Cano, manager Mickey Callaway said on Wednesday. Hechavarria went 0-for-4 wi