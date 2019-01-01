New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
Internal Options for an Extended IL Stay for 2B Robinson Canó

by: Alex Zeller Amazin' Prospects 5m

While the New York Mets have been on an absolute tear as of late so too did the left hamstring of 2B Robinson Canó bringing with it some concern about the team going forward. The second baseman suffered the injury in Sunday’s 12-2 win over the...

