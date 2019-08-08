New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Jeff Wilpon’s Mets can tie by sitting home and rooting for the Giants tonight!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
SLACKISH REACTION: The Mets are one half game out of the Wild Card! The Mets could find themselves IN the WC by doing nothing today and having the Giants beat the Phillies. Amazin’! The Phillies’ Jason Vargas gave up 4 runs in 5 innings which...
RT @craigcalcaterra: You don't get to cite "weak schedule" to crap on the Mets' run. This is not college football. The good teams in baseball are good, mostly, because they take care of business against the weak ones. And rarely do they run he table against the weak ones as well as the Mets have.Blogger / Podcaster
It’s August 8th & the #Mets are a half-game game back for the second wild card.Blogger / Podcaster
How about that re: the nickname. Did not know that. Thanks, Glenn"Donnie Baseball is a nice guy." Great piece by @martinonyc of @SNYtv. And a footnote to this story: As Donnie told me several years ago, it was at a Ken Kaiser dinner in Rochester where Kirby Puckett gave him his "Donnie Baseball" nickname. #Marlins https://t.co/ESzniwS42lBeat Writer / Columnist
MLB Awards Watch: Historic MVP chase, surprising Cys and a new rookie phenom https://t.co/U4SDVkBF10Beat Writer / Columnist
#Mets records: vs MIL: 1-5 vs PHI: 4-9 vs WSH: 8-5 As of now, they’d host the wild card only against the Nationals.@michaelgbaron Do they own tie breakers over any of these teams or is it too early to know?Blogger / Podcaster
#LFGM this is an amazing thing to wake up to as a Mets fanSuper Fan
