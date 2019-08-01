New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Steven Matz Gets Job Done in Mets Sweep of Marlins
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 2m
With the help of Steven Matz' strong outing on the rubber, the Mets' 7-2 victory on Wednesday completed the four-game series sweep over the Miami Marlins.After throwing a complete-game shutout
Tweets
-
NL Wild Card Standings: #Nationals +2.0 #Phillies -- #Brewers -- #Cardinals -0.5 #Mets -0.5 Which two teams have the advantage in the tight race?TV / Radio Network
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's Irish Heritage Night at NYSEG Stadium sponsored by The Maloney Pipe Band. Stop by for our Guinness Mug Giveaway! Buy a Guinness- Keep the Mug! Thirsty Thursday sponsored by 98.1 The Hawk and Labatt Blue which means two for one domestic drafts!Minors
-
Amazing that the Mets haven’t played any bad teams over the last 29 years.The Mets have won 13 of their last 14 games, their best 14 game stretch since June-July 1990. They’ve also won 14 of their last 16 games, their best 16 game stretch since Sept. 2001.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @retrosimba: On this date in 1963, I attended my first major-league game, Cardinals vs. Mets at the Polo Grounds, and got to see Stan Musial play in New York for the last time. Revisit: https://t.co/GXHNPVKz3PBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso is leading the surging Mets and keeping his eye on the franchise home run record, which will soon be his https://t.co/vXTx4PfrzfBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets