Amazin’ Performances – Wednesday, August 7, 2019

by: Yehuda Schwartz Amazin' Prospects 7m

New York Mets (MLB): The New York Mets (59-56) completed a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins (42-71) beating them 7-2. • OF Michael Conforto clubbed his 100th and 101st home-runs while going 2-3 with 3 RBI’s and a walk • LHP Steven Matz bounced...

