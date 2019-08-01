New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Two-Homer, Five RBI Day for Carlos Cortes

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 3m

Durham (65-50) 2, Syracuse (57-58) 1 Box ScoreDH Rajai Davis: 0-for-4, RBI(21), 2 K | .283/.334/.402Four Durham pitchers combined to no-hit the Syracuse Mets allowing only one run to score

