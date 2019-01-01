New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Recap: Syracuse Mets No-Hit as Rajai Davis, Corey Oswalt Return From IL
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 19m
Durham (65-50) 2, Syracuse (57-58) 1 Box ScoreDH Rajai Davis: 0-for-4, RBI(21), 2 K | .283/.334/.402Four Durham pitchers combined to no-hit the Syracuse Mets allowing only one run to sco
Tweets
-
LISTEN: @WFANmornings open Thursday's show talking about Marcus Stroman and his Citi Field debut Friday. "It's going to be like a playoff atmosphere. He's going to float to the mound." https://t.co/RiHiyzVgLvTV / Radio Network
-
Good morning. The Mets are off today, but now sit 0.5 games back of the NL wild card. They begin a series with the Nationals tomorrow night at Citi Field. Ain’t done yet. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
THIS SATURDAY! Come out to Movie Night at the Ballpark! Visit out Facebook Page for more information.Minors
-
-
Super Fan
-
Next, MLB should have a game at the set of The Sandlot.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets