Yankees, White Sox will go the distance, meet in ‘Field of Dreams’ game next season - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are schedule to play in a one-off game at the site of the iconic baseball film 'Field of Dreams' in the 2020 season, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

