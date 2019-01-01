New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Exclusive Interview: St. Lucie Mets Reliever Marcel Renteria
by: Ernest Dove — Mets Minors 4m
24-year-old Marcel Renteria was drafted by the New York Mets in the 6th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from New Mexico State University. After putting up pedestrian numbers during his fi
Tweets
-
LISTEN: @WFANmornings open Thursday's show talking about Marcus Stroman and his Citi Field debut Friday. "It's going to be like a playoff atmosphere. He's going to float to the mound." https://t.co/RiHiyzVgLvTV / Radio Network
-
Good morning. The Mets are off today, but now sit 0.5 games back of the NL wild card. They begin a series with the Nationals tomorrow night at Citi Field. Ain’t done yet. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
THIS SATURDAY! Come out to Movie Night at the Ballpark! Visit out Facebook Page for more information.Minors
-
-
Super Fan
-
Next, MLB should have a game at the set of The Sandlot.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets