I like this Brooklyn Cyclones Mo Willems cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I have reached the outer limits of my knowledge of popular culture.  I am unfamiliar with the work of Mo Willems or why this is a pigeon cap, but I do like it. The Cyclones will be happy to give one to you if you’re one of the first 1000 kids at the...

