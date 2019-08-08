New York Mets

CBS Sports
45532073_thumbnail

Pete Alonso is leading the surging Mets and keeping his eye on the franchise home run record, which will soon be his - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder @MattSnyderCBS Aug 8, 2019 at 8:14 am ET • 3 min read CBS Sports 3m

The Mets are the hottest team in baseball and they have an outstanding rookie leading the way

Tweets