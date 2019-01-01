New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis has been excellent since getting regular playing time again
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
With Dom Smith on the injured list, Davis is thriving in an everyday role.
Tweets
-
I mentioned this yesterday. It has been much sunnier out than it was in June. Lots of Mets caps in the wild again. It’s OK, Darren gave everyone amnesty yesterday.Amazin’ how all these Mets caps are popping up all of a sudden on set today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FreestyleChulo: Just got my t-shirt! Shoutout to @athletelogos and @MetsMerized Looking forward to wearing this a few times before the season ends #LFGM #LGM https://t.co/RaJ8NobnHEBlogger / Podcaster
-
The mystery of Jed Lowrie continues. #LGM https://t.co/ZtNPH5VNp1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amazin’ how all these Mets caps are popping up all of a sudden on set today.Blogger / Podcaster
-
As the father and grandfather of devoted @Mets fans, I understand the normal state of affairs for this time in the season is fatalism and soul-crushing dejection. But instead we have joy and the growing glimmers of hope. Big test this weekend. Do you believe?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GMBVW: The team continues to show heart and conviction. They are looking forward to hearing a loud crowd of @METS faithful this weekend. They feed off your energy and chants! #LGM https://t.co/g2WhzFpECGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets