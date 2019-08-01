New York Mets

nj.com
45533403_thumbnail

WATCH: 1-handed catch by dad holding a baby steals the show at Phillies-Diamondbacks - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 9s

The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-1, Wednesday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tweets