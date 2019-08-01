New York Mets

Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi: USA Baseball commitment won’t stop me from returning to MLB - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Ex-New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi was selected as manager for USA Baseball's Premier12 team on Wednesday, but he didn't shut the door on a possible return as a major league manager.

