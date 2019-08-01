MMO Fan Shot: Orange and Blue Hearts

Even though I eventually waved the white flag for 2019 (I called it when the Mets were 38-47) I had said from the beginning that this 2019 roster was real talented, better than the 2017 and 2018 squads.

Good Fundies Brian There is enough talent in the list above to compete. I could be wrong but, despite the poor current record, I think this team hangs around the race if it has health. As I mentioned, I believed in this start much more than 2017 and 2018.