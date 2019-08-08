New York Mets

Press release: Mets sign free agent RHP Brad Brach | MLB.com

FLUSHING, N.Y., August 8, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed free agent RHP Brad Brach. In order to make room on the 25-man roster, the Mets optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Syracuse (AAA) of the International League. In...

