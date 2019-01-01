New York Mets

Metsblog
45543603_thumbnail

Thanks to J.D. Davis, the Mets have a top outfield

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

For the past few weeks, the Mets have had a top outfield in the National League. Since the All-Star break, they've been the best, which is something I never expected to be saying when leaving Spring Training four months ago.

Tweets