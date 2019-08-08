New York Mets
Mets seem to have deleted their Jim Breuer tweet…let’s theorize why
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
So I am just going to point you in the right direction on this one as I have enough people made at me these last few days. As you know, when the Mets win the comedians come back home. Jim Breuer has been making the rounds this week. Earlier today I...
Tweets
The Mets fortified their bullpen https://t.co/eXWTwuHo50Blogger / Podcaster
Tony Sipp has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. A few contenders could use a nice lefty.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @BigActionBill: WFAN callers tomorrow 😂. Al Dukes may quitTV / Radio Personality
Jeremy Vasquez with 3-run blast to RCF. He earned that one as the wind is blowing in as a storm nears. St. Lucie up 8-0, B4. Need three outs to be sure here. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @celeBRADtion: If Mets can carefully and strategically utilize Brach vs RHH (.638 opponent OPS vs RHH in his career) and Avilán vs LHH (.351 opponent OPS vs LHH in 2019) ...you’re going to have a much different and upgraded bullpen. One that could really help push them into October baseball. https://t.co/Ri1HKAxok1Blogger / Podcaster
When you see football tweets on the timeline.Blogger / Podcaster
