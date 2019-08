RT @ celeBRADtion : If Mets can carefully and strategically utilize Brach vs RHH (.638 opponent OPS vs RHH in his career) and Avilán vs LHH (.351 opponent OPS vs LHH in 2019) ...you’re going to have a much different and upgraded bullpen. One that could really help push them into October baseball. https://t.co/Ri1HKAxok1